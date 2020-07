Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful curb appeal one story w open and bright floor plan loaded with arches, vaulted ceiling & rounded corners. It has three bedroom, one office. Master bathroom updated beautifully and with jetted tub. Wood floor throughout except two bedrooms. Kitchen nicely equipped w stainless steel appliances. Large covered patios with extended flagstone. House is located near all major shopping centers and a few minutes walking distance to intermediate, middle school for Keller ISD.