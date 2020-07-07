5429 El Campo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available NOW! Custom-built duplex in Arlington Heights with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms! Close to Camp Bowie Blvd, West 7th, I-30, Downtown, shopping & restaurants! Features include hand scraped wood floors, travertine, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage and beautiful oak stairs! Naturally lit with open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Spacious master suite on first floor with double vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Upstairs boasts a large game room with kitchenette and two bedrooms with jack-and-jill bathroom! Enclosed backyard with covered patio.