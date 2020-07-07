All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5429 El Campo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5429 El Campo Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5429 El Campo Avenue

5429 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5429 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Available NOW! Custom-built duplex in Arlington Heights with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms! Close to Camp Bowie Blvd, West 7th, I-30, Downtown, shopping & restaurants! Features include hand scraped wood floors, travertine, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage and beautiful oak stairs! Naturally lit with open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Spacious master suite on first floor with double vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Upstairs boasts a large game room with kitchenette and two bedrooms with jack-and-jill bathroom! Enclosed backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
5429 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 5429 El Campo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5429 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5429 El Campo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5429 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5429 El Campo Avenue offers parking.
Does 5429 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 El Campo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 5429 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5429 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5429 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University