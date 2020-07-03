All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5401 Chinkapin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5401 Chinkapin Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5401 Chinkapin Lane

5401 Chinkapin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5401 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and open home located in Keller ISD. This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath is on a corner lot and features an amazing glass tile floor to wall feature in the kitchen. Easy to show and will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5401 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5401 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University