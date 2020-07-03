Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
5401 Chinkapin Lane
5401 Chinkapin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
5401 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and open home located in Keller ISD. This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath is on a corner lot and features an amazing glass tile floor to wall feature in the kitchen. Easy to show and will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5401 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5401 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Chinkapin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Chinkapin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
