5376 Lake Chelen Drive

Large 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home for rent in Keller ISD. Updates include brand new carpet, paint, refinished kitchen countertops, and more! Master and one other bedroom downstairs, formal dining room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, three living areas including large loft upstairs. Nest thermostat downstairs with energy efficient solar panels to reduce monthly electricity costs. Walking distance to Middle and Intermediate schools. Landlord pays HOA dues but tenants can participate and enjoy the friendly neighborhood events throughout the year! Landlord will consider pets on case by case basis.