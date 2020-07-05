All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
5376 Lake Chelen Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

5376 Lake Chelen Drive

5376 Lake Chelen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5376 Lake Chelen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home for rent in Keller ISD. Updates include brand new carpet, paint, refinished kitchen countertops, and more! Master and one other bedroom downstairs, formal dining room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, three living areas including large loft upstairs. Nest thermostat downstairs with energy efficient solar panels to reduce monthly electricity costs. Walking distance to Middle and Intermediate schools. Landlord pays HOA dues but tenants can participate and enjoy the friendly neighborhood events throughout the year! Landlord will consider pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have any available units?
5376 Lake Chelen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have?
Some of 5376 Lake Chelen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5376 Lake Chelen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5376 Lake Chelen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5376 Lake Chelen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive offers parking.
Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have a pool?
No, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5376 Lake Chelen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5376 Lake Chelen Drive has units with dishwashers.

