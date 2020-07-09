5313 Townsend Dr

Amenities

Fully renovated 3/2 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mount sink, large island that can accompany bar stools, new appliances, tile, and new flooring. Very nicely done,granite counter tops throughout, hand scraped hardwood floors except for wet areas (bathrooms, kitchen, and utility closet have tile floors), custom cabinets throughout. must see to really appreciate. All bedrooms are very comfortable size.



$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 Pet 45Lbs Max

$235 One Time Admin fee



