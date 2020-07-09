All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5313 Townsend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5313 Townsend Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:01 PM

5313 Townsend Dr

5313 Townsend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5313 Townsend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Seminary Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3/2 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mount sink, large island that can accompany bar stools, new appliances, tile, and new flooring. Very nicely done,granite counter tops throughout, hand scraped hardwood floors except for wet areas (bathrooms, kitchen, and utility closet have tile floors), custom cabinets throughout. must see to really appreciate. All bedrooms are very comfortable size.

$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 Pet 45Lbs Max
$235 One Time Admin fee

Amenities: Dishwasher, Gas Range, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Townsend Dr have any available units?
5313 Townsend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Townsend Dr have?
Some of 5313 Townsend Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Townsend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Townsend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Townsend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Townsend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Townsend Dr offer parking?
No, 5313 Townsend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Townsend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Townsend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Townsend Dr have a pool?
No, 5313 Townsend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Townsend Dr have accessible units?
No, 5313 Townsend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Townsend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Townsend Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University