Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5313 Driftway
5313 Driftway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5313 Driftway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Marine Creek! Home features 2 living areas with a great floorplan. Come see this adorable home! New Carpet!! Don't Miss Out. Tenant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5313 Driftway have any available units?
5313 Driftway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5313 Driftway have?
Some of 5313 Driftway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5313 Driftway currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Driftway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Driftway pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Driftway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5313 Driftway offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Driftway offers parking.
Does 5313 Driftway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Driftway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Driftway have a pool?
No, 5313 Driftway does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Driftway have accessible units?
No, 5313 Driftway does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Driftway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Driftway has units with dishwashers.
