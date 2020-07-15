All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5308 Pershing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5308 Pershing Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:16 PM

5308 Pershing Avenue

5308 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous two story home located near Camp Bowie with easy access to shopping, dining & major frwys. Home features 4 bedrms, 2.5 baths, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split bedrms & detached rear garage. Spacious master suite located on first floor. Secondary bedrms, full bath & additional living area located upstairs. Plenty of windows provide natural lighting throughout interior. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on a case by case with an additional monthly pet fee & pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will require copy of DL and last two months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
5308 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 5308 Pershing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 5308 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 5308 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5308 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University