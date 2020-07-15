5308 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous two story home located near Camp Bowie with easy access to shopping, dining & major frwys. Home features 4 bedrms, 2.5 baths, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split bedrms & detached rear garage. Spacious master suite located on first floor. Secondary bedrms, full bath & additional living area located upstairs. Plenty of windows provide natural lighting throughout interior. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on a case by case with an additional monthly pet fee & pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will require copy of DL and last two months proof of income with each submitted application.