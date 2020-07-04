All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5305 Stone Meadow Lane

5305 Stone Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Stone Meadow Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION, BRAND NEW One Story 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE house in Marine Creek Hills Community. It features an open concept Kitchen, dining and living room space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom is spacious and has an attached bathroom and huge walk in closet. Master bath has Cultured Marble counter tops. Nice sized backyard. Ready for immediate MOVE-IN!!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Located in convenient location, closer to schools and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have any available units?
5305 Stone Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5305 Stone Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Stone Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Stone Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Stone Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Stone Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Stone Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

