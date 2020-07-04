5305 Stone Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION, BRAND NEW One Story 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE house in Marine Creek Hills Community. It features an open concept Kitchen, dining and living room space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom is spacious and has an attached bathroom and huge walk in closet. Master bath has Cultured Marble counter tops. Nice sized backyard. Ready for immediate MOVE-IN!!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Located in convenient location, closer to schools and library.