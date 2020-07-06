All apartments in Fort Worth
529 Foxcraft Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:29 PM

529 Foxcraft Drive

529 Foxcraft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

529 Foxcraft Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Outstanding One Story Home.See this great open floor plan with neutral colors. Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to the living room,with wonderful-skylight, granite counter tops, and island.Living room with surround sound.Master Bathroom has large shower with Rain Shower head.Energy Star Certified, Low E windows, Radiant Barrier. Nice size yard with covered patio and Outdoor Kitchen-great for entertainment. Access included to Community Pool and play ground. Good school district,new community. Oh so conveniently located, close to schools, dining, shopping, major roads. Tenant to verify square footage and schools. Lease includes yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Foxcraft Drive have any available units?
529 Foxcraft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Foxcraft Drive have?
Some of 529 Foxcraft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Foxcraft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Foxcraft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Foxcraft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Foxcraft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 529 Foxcraft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Foxcraft Drive offers parking.
Does 529 Foxcraft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Foxcraft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Foxcraft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 529 Foxcraft Drive has a pool.
Does 529 Foxcraft Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Foxcraft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Foxcraft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Foxcraft Drive has units with dishwashers.

