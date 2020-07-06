529 Foxcraft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Outstanding One Story Home.See this great open floor plan with neutral colors. Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to the living room,with wonderful-skylight, granite counter tops, and island.Living room with surround sound.Master Bathroom has large shower with Rain Shower head.Energy Star Certified, Low E windows, Radiant Barrier. Nice size yard with covered patio and Outdoor Kitchen-great for entertainment. Access included to Community Pool and play ground. Good school district,new community. Oh so conveniently located, close to schools, dining, shopping, major roads. Tenant to verify square footage and schools. Lease includes yard maintenance.