5248 Katy Rose Court
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:16 PM

5248 Katy Rose Court

5248 Katy Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

5248 Katy Rose Court, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Skyline Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have any available units?
5248 Katy Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5248 Katy Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Katy Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Katy Rose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 Katy Rose Court is pet friendly.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court offer parking?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not offer parking.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have a pool?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5248 Katy Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5248 Katy Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.

