Fort Worth, TX
5241 Carol Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

5241 Carol Avenue

5241 Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5241 Carol Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop Six Sunrise

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED GEM! Longer term lease preferred and small pets welcome. FIRST MONTH 1/2 OFF!! Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Carol Avenue have any available units?
5241 Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5241 Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Carol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue offer parking?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Carol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Carol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

