5241 Carol Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

NEWLY REMODELED GEM! Longer term lease preferred and small pets welcome. FIRST MONTH 1/2 OFF!! Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!