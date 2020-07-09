5239 Byers Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy living outside as much as inside with this New Orleans style Duplex in a Prime West Fort Worth Location! A nearly 700 square foot partially covered deck in back and a lovely front balcony are features of this spacious second floor duplex. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The family room features a fireplace and dry bar with tons of built-ins. Other features include a One Car Attached Garage, a Large Galley Style Kitchen with double ovens. Lawn Care is included, contributing to your Care-Free Lifestyle. This home is a MUST SEE!! The duplex is on a shared water meter so the owners pay the water bill and charge the tenant $75 per month in addition to the rent. Property is managed by owner.