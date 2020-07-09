All apartments in Fort Worth
5239 Byers Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

5239 Byers Avenue

5239 Byers Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5239 Byers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living outside as much as inside with this New Orleans style Duplex in a Prime West Fort Worth Location! A nearly 700 square foot partially covered deck in back and a lovely front balcony are features of this spacious second floor duplex. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The family room features a fireplace and dry bar with tons of built-ins. Other features include a One Car Attached Garage, a Large Galley Style Kitchen with double ovens. Lawn Care is included, contributing to your Care-Free Lifestyle. This home is a MUST SEE!! The duplex is on a shared water meter so the owners pay the water bill and charge the tenant $75 per month in addition to the rent. Property is managed by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 Byers Avenue have any available units?
5239 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 5239 Byers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5239 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5239 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5239 Byers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5239 Byers Avenue offers parking.
Does 5239 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 Byers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 5239 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5239 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5239 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
