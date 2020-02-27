5228 Britton Ridge Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE this beautiful single-story home with vaulted ceilings. 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath 2 car garage in Terrace Landing an HOA community. Move-in Ready. Just minutes away from 820, restaurant's and shopping. Has a park across the street and community pool 2 blocks away. Has carpet and tile throughout, Central Heat and Air, gas range w/over range microwave. Pet free home. $1425/month, 1 month security deposit required. Utilities are not included. Applicants are required to complete a $55 dollar rental application (includes credit and background check). Call or Text Sandra at 817-253-4414.