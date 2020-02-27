All apartments in Fort Worth
5228 Britton Ridge Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:06 AM

5228 Britton Ridge Ln

5228 Britton Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5228 Britton Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE this beautiful single-story home with vaulted ceilings. 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath 2 car garage in Terrace Landing an HOA community. Move-in Ready. Just minutes away from 820, restaurant's and shopping. Has a park across the street and community pool 2 blocks away. Has carpet and tile throughout, Central Heat and Air, gas range w/over range microwave. Pet free home. $1425/month, 1 month security deposit required. Utilities are not included. Applicants are required to complete a $55 dollar rental application (includes credit and background check). Call or Text Sandra at 817-253-4414.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have any available units?
5228 Britton Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have?
Some of 5228 Britton Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Britton Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Britton Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Britton Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Britton Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Britton Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.

