All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5224 Norma St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5224 Norma St
Last updated November 29 2019 at 9:18 PM

5224 Norma St

5224 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5224 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well kept duplex located close to IH-820, Meadowbrook Golf Course, and Texas Weslyan University. Nice size living room and bedrooms. Updated throughout. Includes appliances. Each side has its own one car garage.

Public Driving Directions: From I-30W take Exit 21C to merge into I-820S. Take Exit- 30B to Lancaster Ave, keep right. Right on Emily, Left on Norma. Duplex on the left.

Tenant to confirm measurements and schools

Rental Terms: Rent: $830, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $830, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Norma St have any available units?
5224 Norma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5224 Norma St currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Norma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Norma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Norma St is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Norma St offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Norma St offers parking.
Does 5224 Norma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Norma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Norma St have a pool?
No, 5224 Norma St does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Norma St have accessible units?
No, 5224 Norma St does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Norma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Norma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5224 Norma St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5224 Norma St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University