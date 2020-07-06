5224 Norma St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very well kept duplex located close to IH-820, Meadowbrook Golf Course, and Texas Weslyan University. Nice size living room and bedrooms. Updated throughout. Includes appliances. Each side has its own one car garage.



Public Driving Directions: From I-30W take Exit 21C to merge into I-820S. Take Exit- 30B to Lancaster Ave, keep right. Right on Emily, Left on Norma. Duplex on the left.



Tenant to confirm measurements and schools



Rental Terms: Rent: $830, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $830, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.