520 Sheer Bliss Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY in the River District! This lovely 3 Bedroom 3.1 Bathrooms home provides direct access to the Trinity Trails. Beautiful flooring throughout. Lovely cabinets and lots of counter space in kitchen. Cozy living room with gas fireplace. Large office space and mudroom. Master Bedroom and Two en suites on second floor. Large open patio. Gated entry. Washer, dryer and refrigerator can remain in the home for tenant use if desired. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Monthly rent can be lessened with a 24 month lease. Owner willing to consider a short term lease. Large pets welcome.