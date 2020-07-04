5140 Grayson Ridge Drive

Amenities
GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN+ This lovely home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with plenty of lights +This beautiful home will provide all the comfort you deserve +
+Retreat in the spacious master suite overlooking the backyard & huge walk-in closet +The chef's kitchen features an island, granite c-top, plenty of cabinet space, built-in pantry, and backsplash + The fourth bedroom can be used as a study+ Fenced yard and nicely landscaped front yard +Access to community swimming pool+Easy access to 820 and I35W