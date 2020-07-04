All apartments in Fort Worth
5140 Grayson Ridge Drive
5140 Grayson Ridge Drive

5140 Grayson Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5140 Grayson Ridge Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN+ This lovely home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with plenty of lights +This beautiful home will provide all the comfort you deserve +
+Retreat in the spacious master suite overlooking the backyard & huge walk-in closet +The chef's kitchen features an island, granite c-top, plenty of cabinet space, built-in pantry, and backsplash + The fourth bedroom can be used as a study+ Fenced yard and nicely landscaped front yard +Access to community swimming pool+Easy access to 820 and I35W

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have any available units?
5140 Grayson Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Grayson Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Grayson Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

