5140 Grayson Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN+ This lovely home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with plenty of lights +This beautiful home will provide all the comfort you deserve +

+Retreat in the spacious master suite overlooking the backyard & huge walk-in closet +The chef's kitchen features an island, granite c-top, plenty of cabinet space, built-in pantry, and backsplash + The fourth bedroom can be used as a study+ Fenced yard and nicely landscaped front yard +Access to community swimming pool+Easy access to 820 and I35W