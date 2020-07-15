5132 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming dollhouse has been completely updated. New texture and paint throughout. Electrical, plumbing and gas updates. Original hardwoods throughout. Updated bathroom has Carrera marble on floors and wall, tub to ceiling subway tile and new vanity. Updated kitchen with open shelving, SS appliances, granite counters and new 12x24 tile. Enlarged WIC with sliding barn door. Recessed cans light and new lighting fixtures. Brand new back deck is great for entertaining. Has a bonus room in back can be used as study.