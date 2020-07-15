All apartments in Fort Worth
5132 Calmont Avenue
5132 Calmont Avenue

5132 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming dollhouse has been completely updated. New texture and paint throughout. Electrical, plumbing and gas updates. Original hardwoods throughout. Updated bathroom has Carrera marble on floors and wall, tub to ceiling subway tile and new vanity. Updated kitchen with open shelving, SS appliances, granite counters and new 12x24 tile. Enlarged WIC with sliding barn door. Recessed cans light and new lighting fixtures. Brand new back deck is great for entertaining. Has a bonus room in back can be used as study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
5132 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 5132 Calmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5132 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5132 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5132 Calmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5132 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5132 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
