All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5126 Collinwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5126 Collinwood Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

5126 Collinwood Avenue

5126 Collinwood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5126 Collinwood Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE!!! ***PRICE REDUCED*** Updated townhome conveniently located townhome just off Camp Bowie and across from Sanguinet Park by Roy Pope Grocery. Large living and formal dining area with a fireplace and wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless appliances, two pantries, built-in desk, granite counters, and a nice breakfast area that opens to the patio. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature en suite baths and lots of space. The master has dual sinks plus a separate shower and soaking tub. Home has half bath downstairs, a sizable utility room, and 2-car garage. Enjoy quiet and convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5126 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5126 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5126 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5126 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5126 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 Collinwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University