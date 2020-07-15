5126 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE!!! ***PRICE REDUCED*** Updated townhome conveniently located townhome just off Camp Bowie and across from Sanguinet Park by Roy Pope Grocery. Large living and formal dining area with a fireplace and wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless appliances, two pantries, built-in desk, granite counters, and a nice breakfast area that opens to the patio. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature en suite baths and lots of space. The master has dual sinks plus a separate shower and soaking tub. Home has half bath downstairs, a sizable utility room, and 2-car garage. Enjoy quiet and convenience!