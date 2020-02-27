5121 Meandering Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is a one of a kind with gorgeous features throughout! Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, art niches and an incredible backyard for entertaining your family and friends. The spacious kitchen offers dark custom stained cabinetry, with easy access to the covered patio out back. Decorative fireplace in the living room with lots of windows and plush carpet, making this room super cozy. Relax in the tranquil master suite offering a nice private bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and walk-in closet. This home is ready for you and your family!