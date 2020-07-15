All apartments in Fort Worth
5116 Lovell Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 12:33 PM

5116 Lovell Avenue

5116 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated Duplex. Light, bright large rooms with lots of windows for natural light to come in. Completely redone on the inside with 1 year old flooring throughout, new appliances including a convection oven. Granite countertops in kitchen, new kitchen sink, new cabinets and drawers. Both bathrooms remodeled. Great covered patio off of the kitchen, with ceiling fan, to relax after work, even on those warm evenings. Garage updated. New fence is being installed. Perfect home for a couple or family. This move in ready home is perfect. Must see to really appreciate. $50 application fee for 18 years of age and over. Once approved $50 admin fee. Leasing Guidelines in supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
5116 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 5116 Lovell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Lovell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5116 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Lovell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5116 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Lovell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5116 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5116 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Lovell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
