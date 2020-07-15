5116 Lovell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, updated Duplex. Light, bright large rooms with lots of windows for natural light to come in. Completely redone on the inside with 1 year old flooring throughout, new appliances including a convection oven. Granite countertops in kitchen, new kitchen sink, new cabinets and drawers. Both bathrooms remodeled. Great covered patio off of the kitchen, with ceiling fan, to relax after work, even on those warm evenings. Garage updated. New fence is being installed. Perfect home for a couple or family. This move in ready home is perfect. Must see to really appreciate. $50 application fee for 18 years of age and over. Once approved $50 admin fee. Leasing Guidelines in supplements.