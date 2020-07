5101 Yampa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PARK GLEN ON CUL-DE-SAC. KELLER SCHOOLS. VERY LARGE PRIVATE YARD BACKS TO GREENBELT. LARGE LIVING WITH GAS FIREPLACE. 2ND LIVING BETWEEN SECONDARY BEDROOMS. FORMAL DINING PLUS EATING AREA IN KITCHEN. LARGE ISLAND AND LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. VERY LARGE MASTER AND BATH. HANDSCRAPED ENGINEERED HARDWOODS IN BOTH LIVING, MASTER AND ONE SECONDARY BEDROOM. NICELY PAINTED. JOGGING, BIKE TRAILS, PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS COURTS. YARD MAINTAINENCE INCLUDED IN RENT. CHECK OUT THIS HOME BEFORE GONE. STORAGE BUILDING NOT A PART OF LEASE.