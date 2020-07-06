505 Sheer Bliss Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

Impressive Custom Built River Heights home in gated community!Tastefully designed 3 bdrm, 3 bath, and media room! Plantation Shutters, Beamed Ceilings, Hardwood flrs in open living, dining, kitchen and bdrms. Gorgeous honed granite kitchen and island ctops. Beautiful tile in wet areas. Outdoor kitchen has built in grill and sink for easy food prep. Master bath features Dual shower, separate tub, Carrera marble countertops. Media room has wet bar and wine frig . Multi media equipment included. 3rd bath with walk in shower on 2nd floor. Wonderful home for entertaining. Trinity Trails easily accessible through secured gate in subdivision. Owner has final approval on apps and pet. See online app for admin fees.