Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 story 3 Bedroom home on large shaded lot. Lots of original features that add plenty of charm. Spacious attic and storage buildings allow for lots of storage. Kitchen has large eat in dining in addition to formal dining. 1 bedroom down 2 up with all new carpet. Access to 35, 820 and 121 near downtown with lots of dining and shopping in area. Spacious 2 car garage with work area and even more storage. No inside pets, ask about Pet restrictions.