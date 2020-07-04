All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5016 Glenscape Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5016 Glenscape Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5016 Glenscape Trail

5016 Glenscape Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5016 Glenscape Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW OVEN & DISHWASHER! Ceramic Tile & Laminate Floors! Great Location for Central HS! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 living areas with flex room great for office or play area that overlooks the downstairs family room with corner fireplace! Nice size bedrooms for the family! Master bedroom has separate shower, walk-in closet, and garden tub. Terrific neighborhood for families! Walking distance to elementary school, parks & trails. Property will be cleaned & ready for Move in by January 1. TAR & Smart Move Applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Glenscape Trail have any available units?
5016 Glenscape Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Glenscape Trail have?
Some of 5016 Glenscape Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Glenscape Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Glenscape Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Glenscape Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Glenscape Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5016 Glenscape Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Glenscape Trail offers parking.
Does 5016 Glenscape Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Glenscape Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Glenscape Trail have a pool?
No, 5016 Glenscape Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Glenscape Trail have accessible units?
No, 5016 Glenscape Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Glenscape Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Glenscape Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University