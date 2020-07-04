5016 Glenscape Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEW OVEN & DISHWASHER! Ceramic Tile & Laminate Floors! Great Location for Central HS! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 living areas with flex room great for office or play area that overlooks the downstairs family room with corner fireplace! Nice size bedrooms for the family! Master bedroom has separate shower, walk-in closet, and garden tub. Terrific neighborhood for families! Walking distance to elementary school, parks & trails. Property will be cleaned & ready for Move in by January 1. TAR & Smart Move Applications.