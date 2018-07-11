501 Samuels Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby

LUXURY UPSCALE living in Uptown Fort Worth. INCREDIBLE Views of downtown and river from all bedrooms and living areas. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Magnificent kitchen with Viking commercial grade stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, microwave, and marble countertops. All THREE (3) bedrooms are master suites with luxurious baths. Stunning wood floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas. Custom Window Treatments. Flat panel television included in living room. TWO assigned Prime parking spots come with unit. Stunning rooftop pool, spa and outdoor grills. Beautiful fitness center. Elegant lobby with concierge. Nice quiet street. Don't miss this opportunity!