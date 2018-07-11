All apartments in Fort Worth
501 Samuels Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:23 PM

501 Samuels Avenue

501 Samuels Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
LUXURY UPSCALE living in Uptown Fort Worth. INCREDIBLE Views of downtown and river from all bedrooms and living areas. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Magnificent kitchen with Viking commercial grade stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, microwave, and marble countertops. All THREE (3) bedrooms are master suites with luxurious baths. Stunning wood floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas. Custom Window Treatments. Flat panel television included in living room. TWO assigned Prime parking spots come with unit. Stunning rooftop pool, spa and outdoor grills. Beautiful fitness center. Elegant lobby with concierge. Nice quiet street. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Samuels Avenue have any available units?
501 Samuels Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Samuels Avenue have?
Some of 501 Samuels Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Samuels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 Samuels Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Samuels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 Samuels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 501 Samuels Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 501 Samuels Avenue offers parking.
Does 501 Samuels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Samuels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Samuels Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 501 Samuels Avenue has a pool.
Does 501 Samuels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 Samuels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Samuels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Samuels Avenue has units with dishwashers.

