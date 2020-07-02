All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5001 Stadium Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5001 Stadium Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

5001 Stadium Drive

5001 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5001 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot with many features usually reserved for owner occupied houses. Two large living areas and a split master bedroom create a nice layout with endless possibilities. Enjoy nice updates like hard surface flooring and carpet, stainless appliances, tons of extra storage space, smart home doorbell and smart thermostat. The large backyard is fenced in, has a concrete patio area, walkway and 3 storage buildings available for use. Located in an established neighborhood close to HWY 20, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Stadium Drive have any available units?
5001 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 5001 Stadium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Stadium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5001 Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 5001 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 Stadium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 5001 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 5001 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University