5000 Royal Burgess Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:48 AM

5000 Royal Burgess Drive

Location

5000 Royal Burgess Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Not your typical rental home. Clean and move in ready. If you want to rent a home where the owner takes care of the property and keeps it well maintained, you found it. Vinyl wood look flooring throughout home. No carpet. Vaulted ceilings w a gas log fireplace in living room. Open Kitchen onto family room w tons of cabinet & counter space. Split bedroom floor plan w a study. Bay windows in front bedroom. Black appliances & refrigerator. Large front yard on a corner lot with beautiful landscape. Fence is board on board with metal post. Nest programmable thermostat & ceiling fans throughout help keep electric bill low. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

