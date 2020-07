Amenities

Fabulous views to the west in this prestigious location. Live in the middle of Sundance Square. Secured access to the buidling! Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Travertine, updated carpet and wood floors! Enjoy all the luxurious amenities, like fitness center, pool, spa, outdoor grill & so much more! Live, work & play in the center of Cowtown! One assigned parking place included! HOA approval required!