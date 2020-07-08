All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

4937 Spur Ridge Court

4937 Spur Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Spur Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for the prefect home for lease in Keller ISD? Check out this updated gem nestled in a quiet community just waiting for you! Great home with a large back yard perfect for family or play place for the kids. Large family room complete with an open space to sit at a breakfast bar open to an updated kitchen. This home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms. Great home for lease on a large corner lot. This home will be move in ready June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have any available units?
4937 Spur Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have?
Some of 4937 Spur Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Spur Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Spur Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Spur Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4937 Spur Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Spur Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 Spur Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4937 Spur Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4937 Spur Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Spur Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 Spur Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

