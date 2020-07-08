4937 Spur Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for the prefect home for lease in Keller ISD? Check out this updated gem nestled in a quiet community just waiting for you! Great home with a large back yard perfect for family or play place for the kids. Large family room complete with an open space to sit at a breakfast bar open to an updated kitchen. This home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms. Great home for lease on a large corner lot. This home will be move in ready June 1st.