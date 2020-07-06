All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4928 Byers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4928 Byers Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4928 Byers Ave

4928 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4928 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic house is in the heart of the desirable West side of Fort Worth. You'll be within walking distance of some of Fort Worth's favorite restaurants, galleries, and shopping destinations. You're also a short drive from the W 7th entertainment district, Sundance Square, the historic Stockyards, and TCU. Talk about location!!

If you happen to have 4 legged friends, they will love the fully fenced and shaded back yard. Better yet, take them on a stroll to the Trinity river trails, or the new dog park. This animal friendly property comes with 2 spacious bedrooms with closets and a kitchen with tons of storage. The large living area is great for entertaining. When it's time to do laundry, it's no problem. Washer and dryer are included at no extra charge. You really don't want to miss out on this one. I'll be happy to answer any questions or schedule a showing.

Showings by appointment only, interior pictures will be available soon.

(RLNE2853467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Byers Ave have any available units?
4928 Byers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Byers Ave have?
Some of 4928 Byers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Byers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Byers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Byers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4928 Byers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4928 Byers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Byers Ave offers parking.
Does 4928 Byers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4928 Byers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Byers Ave have a pool?
No, 4928 Byers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Byers Ave have accessible units?
No, 4928 Byers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Byers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Byers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University