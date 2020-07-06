4928 Byers Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking dog park air conditioning

This fantastic house is in the heart of the desirable West side of Fort Worth. You'll be within walking distance of some of Fort Worth's favorite restaurants, galleries, and shopping destinations. You're also a short drive from the W 7th entertainment district, Sundance Square, the historic Stockyards, and TCU. Talk about location!!



If you happen to have 4 legged friends, they will love the fully fenced and shaded back yard. Better yet, take them on a stroll to the Trinity river trails, or the new dog park. This animal friendly property comes with 2 spacious bedrooms with closets and a kitchen with tons of storage. The large living area is great for entertaining. When it's time to do laundry, it's no problem. Washer and dryer are included at no extra charge. You really don't want to miss out on this one. I'll be happy to answer any questions or schedule a showing.



Showings by appointment only, interior pictures will be available soon.



(RLNE2853467)