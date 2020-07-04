4925 Lyndon Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Cute two bedroom in the N. Benbrook area of Fort Worth. - Come see this charming two bed - 1 bath home in West Fort Worth. The living room is bright and full of windows. The home has been updated throughout with vinyl plank flooring and energy efficient windows. The backyard is spacious, fully fenced, and shaded. See it before it's gone!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE4118274)