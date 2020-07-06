4924 Terrace Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in popular Beverly Hills area of North Fort Worth. 2 Living and 2 Dining areas. Hardwoods with some updates throughout. Large yard with storage unit. Castleberry ISD. This house is in a great location for commuting to downtown Fort Worth or access to 820 and 199. Just a short drive to the Naval Air Base and Lake Worth.