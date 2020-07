Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

See this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Ridglea West for lease! This 1600+ sqft. home has just been updated with fresh paint. It features a formal dining area, 2 decorative fireplaces, and a spacious utility room. The second living room can be used as a bedroom if desired. The large fenced in backyard is great for pets. The 1 car garage can be used for parking or storage. See this home today!