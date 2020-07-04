All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 14 2019 at 12:17 PM

4909 Parkview Hills Ln

4909 Parkview Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Parkview Hills Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Updated 4 bedroom in Saginaw Parkview Hills! - Incredible new updates throughout this 4 bedroom in Saginaw Parkview Hills. Enjoy the fresh paint and brand new flooring. The cozy wood burning fireplace accents the spacious living room with a half wall separating from the large eat in kitchen. Large bedrooms and the master features dual sinks, WIC, separate shower, and garden tub. Easy access to downtown Forth Worth via 820. Near Willow Creek Park and many schools! Conveniently located near Eagle Mountain Lake, Marine Creek Nature Preserve, and several bike trails. Pets not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have any available units?
4909 Parkview Hills Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have?
Some of 4909 Parkview Hills Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Parkview Hills Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Parkview Hills Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Parkview Hills Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln offer parking?
No, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have a pool?
No, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have accessible units?
No, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Parkview Hills Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Parkview Hills Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

