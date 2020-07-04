4909 Parkview Hills Ln

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom in Saginaw Parkview Hills! - Incredible new updates throughout this 4 bedroom in Saginaw Parkview Hills. Enjoy the fresh paint and brand new flooring. The cozy wood burning fireplace accents the spacious living room with a half wall separating from the large eat in kitchen. Large bedrooms and the master features dual sinks, WIC, separate shower, and garden tub. Easy access to downtown Forth Worth via 820. Near Willow Creek Park and many schools! Conveniently located near Eagle Mountain Lake, Marine Creek Nature Preserve, and several bike trails. Pets not allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2281882)