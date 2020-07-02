All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:13 PM

4900 Palm Ridge Drive

4900 Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Palm Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Updated throughout! Spacious two-story home within the Candleridge neighborhood of Fort Worth boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Highlights include the Master Suite on first floor, fireplace in large living room, plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen, game room upstairs, with new carpet throughout! Enjoy the fenced backyard and patio - perfect for relaxing! Located in the Fort Worth ISD with shopping, entertainment, and dining nearby! Come see today - won't last long!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have any available units?
4900 Palm Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4900 Palm Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Palm Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Palm Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Palm Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Palm Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Palm Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

