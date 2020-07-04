All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

4900 Dacy Lane

4900 Dacy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Dacy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
This fabulous Exclusive Home is calling for all 55 and plus adults !!! This new construction home is overflowing with upgrades and custom details. This single-story floor plan offers a High ceiling and comes with amazing nature lights. Outside Private Courtyard, Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Master Suite, High Ceilings, Quartz counter top through Out Home, Ceiling Fans, Gated Front Porch, Fireplace, Laundry Room with Built In Cabinets, Covered Patio with Fenced Yard. There is a monthly HOA fee $200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Dacy Lane have any available units?
4900 Dacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Dacy Lane have?
Some of 4900 Dacy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Dacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Dacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Dacy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Dacy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4900 Dacy Lane offer parking?
No, 4900 Dacy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Dacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Dacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Dacy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4900 Dacy Lane has a pool.
Does 4900 Dacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 4900 Dacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Dacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Dacy Lane has units with dishwashers.

