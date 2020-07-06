4861 Parkview Hills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym cats allowed

Over 2500 Sq. feet of space with open concept living!

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable Parkview Hills neighborhood and in the eagle mountain lake school district. Property offers oversized XXL bedrooms, walk in closets in every room and separate master suite down stairs with large tub and separate shower. Large open kitchen with walk in pantry makes the heart of the home. Don't miss this one. Apply now!



(Agents must show for their clients to qualify for commission).



Qualifying Criteria



Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:



We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.



We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.



We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.



We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.



We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.



Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.



Application fee is $40



Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.