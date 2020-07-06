All apartments in Fort Worth
4861 Parkview Hills Lane

4861 Parkview Hills Lane
Location

4861 Parkview Hills Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
accessible
Over 2500 Sq. feet of space with open concept living!
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable Parkview Hills neighborhood and in the eagle mountain lake school district. Property offers oversized XXL bedrooms, walk in closets in every room and separate master suite down stairs with large tub and separate shower. Large open kitchen with walk in pantry makes the heart of the home. Don't miss this one. Apply now!

(Agents must show for their clients to qualify for commission).

Qualifying Criteria

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40

Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have any available units?
4861 Parkview Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have?
Some of 4861 Parkview Hills Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4861 Parkview Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Parkview Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Parkview Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane has accessible units.
Does 4861 Parkview Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861 Parkview Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

