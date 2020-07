Amenities

Updated and immaculate home. Available for immediate move in. Large living room with laminate floors, fresh paint, tall ceilings, and fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, painted cabinets, island, and gas cooktop. Split bedrooms. Master retreat has double sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Large backyard. Energy efficient with new 16 seer ac, ductwork, additional vents, solar screens, and new hot water heater. Lawn care included.