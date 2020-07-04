4829 Borden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom and 2 bath home with 2 living area. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fan throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances update hall bath large second living area could be play room or 4th bedroom as it has its own entrance. Back yard has covered patio and large storage shed. Hurry because this one won't last long!

Ft. Worth ISD