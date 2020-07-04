All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4829 Borden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom and 2 bath home with 2 living area. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fan throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances update hall bath large second living area could be play room or 4th bedroom as it has its own entrance. Back yard has covered patio and large storage shed. Hurry because this one won't last long!
Ft. Worth ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Borden Drive have any available units?
4829 Borden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Borden Drive have?
Some of 4829 Borden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Borden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Borden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Borden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Borden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4829 Borden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Borden Drive offers parking.
Does 4829 Borden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Borden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Borden Drive have a pool?
No, 4829 Borden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Borden Drive have accessible units?
No, 4829 Borden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Borden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 Borden Drive has units with dishwashers.

