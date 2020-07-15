All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

4817 Trail Lake Drive

4817 Trail Lake Drive
Location

4817 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Fantastic home in the highly sought after area of South Hills Addition. Recently update 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room that could be nursery or playroom! Living opens to the kitchen that features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless steel applications and farmhouse sink. Great bathroom updates include modern tile, new vanities and updated fixtures. Entertain your new neighbors in your large backyard with covered patio. Great location conveniently close to TCU, 820, Chisholm Trail, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
4817 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 4817 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4817 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
