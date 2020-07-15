4817 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home in the highly sought after area of South Hills Addition. Recently update 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room that could be nursery or playroom! Living opens to the kitchen that features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless steel applications and farmhouse sink. Great bathroom updates include modern tile, new vanities and updated fixtures. Entertain your new neighbors in your large backyard with covered patio. Great location conveniently close to TCU, 820, Chisholm Trail, schools and shopping.