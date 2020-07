Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This duplex has many things to offer, from the great location to the open floor plan. Centrally located close to schools and shopping. Residence features two spacious living areas, 2 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Also another one half-bath off of the back family room. Fenced back yard, fresh paint and carpet make this a great place for your family. Updated kitchen with refrigerator, cook top and ceramic tile flooring. Unit includes 1 covered parking space under carport.