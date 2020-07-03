4812 Eagle Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Move right in. ...Laminate flrs...Tile in Kitchen, utility & bathrms...Large Masterbath with SEPERATE tub-shower & large walkin closet. Private fenced backyrd-corner lot! Covered back porch! C L E A N ! Separate Utility Rm! Garage door close to Kitchen for grocery carrying! Large Family Rm. w- wall for Big Screen.. OPEN Kitchen to Family Rm!..Sec.System..Ceilings are not Low!!. The owner-landlord is excellent to work with! Walk to Community pool & park! - Great LOCATION! Keller Schools.. 5 minutes from Heritage Trace Shopping.. Vacant and easy to view. House just professionally cleaned. Landlord might consider 1 small pet (older)...Painting is in progress and some make ready.. HURRY