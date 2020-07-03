All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4812 Eagle Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move right in. ...Laminate flrs...Tile in Kitchen, utility & bathrms...Large Masterbath with SEPERATE tub-shower & large walkin closet. Private fenced backyrd-corner lot! Covered back porch! C L E A N ! Separate Utility Rm! Garage door close to Kitchen for grocery carrying! Large Family Rm. w- wall for Big Screen.. OPEN Kitchen to Family Rm!..Sec.System..Ceilings are not Low!!. The owner-landlord is excellent to work with! Walk to Community pool & park! - Great LOCATION! Keller Schools.. 5 minutes from Heritage Trace Shopping.. Vacant and easy to view. House just professionally cleaned. Landlord might consider 1 small pet (older)...Painting is in progress and some make ready.. HURRY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have any available units?
4812 Eagle Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have?
Some of 4812 Eagle Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Eagle Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Eagle Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Eagle Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Eagle Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Eagle Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.

