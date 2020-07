Amenities

Walking Distance to Lone Star Elementary ! Charming Cape code home in desirable Heritage which include community pool, tennis court! Island kitchen offers gas cooktop, break bar, Arched openings, crown molding. Cozy family room has corner gas fireplace. Master retreat with room for sitting area, garden tub, covered patio and separate side patio! game room being used as office! Exemplary schools, close to Alliance shopping center and Costco! It will not last long!