4805 Fair Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Sweet home offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, faux woods floors and a great view of the backyard! Living room opens into galley kitchen featuring plenty of cabinets, almost laminate countertops and almost new faux wood floors. Garage entry off of the kitchen. Faux wood floors continue down the hallway and are featured in all of the bedrooms! No need to worry about cleaning carpets! Master bedroom offers a half bathroom, large closet and lots of natural light. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer plenty of closet space! Guest bathroom offers a large vanity, shower/tub combo with tile surround. Large backyard, fenced with a nice sized patio. Conveniently located off of I35 and Seminary Drive - a short commute to major freeways and close to shopping, dining and entertainments!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.