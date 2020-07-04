All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4805 Fair Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4805 Fair Park Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4805 Fair Park Boulevard

4805 Fair Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4805 Fair Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Oakridge Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Sweet home offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, faux woods floors and a great view of the backyard! Living room opens into galley kitchen featuring plenty of cabinets, almost laminate countertops and almost new faux wood floors. Garage entry off of the kitchen. Faux wood floors continue down the hallway and are featured in all of the bedrooms! No need to worry about cleaning carpets! Master bedroom offers a half bathroom, large closet and lots of natural light. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer plenty of closet space! Guest bathroom offers a large vanity, shower/tub combo with tile surround. Large backyard, fenced with a nice sized patio. Conveniently located off of I35 and Seminary Drive - a short commute to major freeways and close to shopping, dining and entertainments!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have any available units?
4805 Fair Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have?
Some of 4805 Fair Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Fair Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Fair Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Fair Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Fair Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Fair Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University