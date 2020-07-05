4800 Grant Park Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful house in very quiet and desirable neighborhood, Keller ISD..Very well maintained, 3-2-2, split bedrooms with formal dinning and office (study) laminate flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen, baths and utility room. Large Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, two sinks. Big kitchen with lots of cabinets and island. Double panel windows with blinds, alarm system, sprinkler system, Gas burning fire place. Very private and cozy porch, great to entertain with friends and family. Wood fenced back yard with storage building. New Roof, Water heater and dishwasher. Just across from Arcadia Park.