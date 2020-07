Amenities

Beautiful updated mid century single story located in desirable Ridglea CC area. 3 bed 2 bath. Light and bright living areas with wood burning fireplace and terrazzo flooring opens to large, inviting patio, perfect for entertaining! Big yard with mature trees, spacious bedrooms with built-ins and updated baths. Any lease will need to end by the end of August 2020. The owner will also consider a 6 month lease. Washing machine connection has no hot water.