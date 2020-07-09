All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:39 AM

4740 Trail Lake Drive

Location

4740 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fort Worth - Property Id: 269019

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this charming 3/2 home includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fenced backyard and an attached two car garage. Many updates throughout the home and it also includes a new refrigerator. Conveniently located with easy access to Hulen Mall, TCU, I-20 and I-35. Pets allowed at landlord's discretion with additional $500 pet deposit. Renter responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (additional $150 penalty if neglected) . No smoking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
4740 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 4740 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4740 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4740 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

