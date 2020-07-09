4740 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fort Worth - Property Id: 269019



Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this charming 3/2 home includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fenced backyard and an attached two car garage. Many updates throughout the home and it also includes a new refrigerator. Conveniently located with easy access to Hulen Mall, TCU, I-20 and I-35. Pets allowed at landlord's discretion with additional $500 pet deposit. Renter responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (additional $150 penalty if neglected) . No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269019

Property Id 269019



(RLNE5733740)