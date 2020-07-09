4740 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities
Fort Worth - Property Id: 269019
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this charming 3/2 home includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fenced backyard and an attached two car garage. Many updates throughout the home and it also includes a new refrigerator. Conveniently located with easy access to Hulen Mall, TCU, I-20 and I-35. Pets allowed at landlord's discretion with additional $500 pet deposit. Renter responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (additional $150 penalty if neglected) . No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269019
Property Id 269019
(RLNE5733740)