4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

WOW!!...FRESH PAINT..NO CARPET!!! Beautiful, one story home with open floor plan and 10' ceilings. The Fourth Bedroom, located off main hallway with French doors, makes an ideal Office or Project Room; rear door opens to another hallway. Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances, abundant 42 inch cabinets, adjacent to cozy breakfast nook & bay window. Backyard features an extended patio perfect for cooking out or relaxing. Home has easy access out of neighborhood, and close to abundant shopping, dining, and highways I35 and 377. Exemplary Lonestar Elementary is within neighborhood less than one mile from home. Stone fireplace with gas logs & easy on-off switch. Upgraded Garage Door.