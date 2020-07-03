All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail

4725 Bristol Trace Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Bristol Trace Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
WOW!!...FRESH PAINT..NO CARPET!!! Beautiful, one story home with open floor plan and 10' ceilings. The Fourth Bedroom, located off main hallway with French doors, makes an ideal Office or Project Room; rear door opens to another hallway. Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances, abundant 42 inch cabinets, adjacent to cozy breakfast nook & bay window. Backyard features an extended patio perfect for cooking out or relaxing. Home has easy access out of neighborhood, and close to abundant shopping, dining, and highways I35 and 377. Exemplary Lonestar Elementary is within neighborhood less than one mile from home. Stone fireplace with gas logs & easy on-off switch. Upgraded Garage Door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have any available units?
4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have?
Some of 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail offers parking.
Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have a pool?
No, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have accessible units?
No, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 BRISTOL TRACE Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

