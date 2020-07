Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful condo conveniently located to everything in Fort Worth. This condo features a bright open layout, kitchen overlooks a large living and dining areas with beautiful wood floors, skylights, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with a beautiful master bath, 2 closets, secondary bedrooms is spacious with a sliding door that opens up to deck area. Huge rooftop deck; perfect space for entertaining. This is a must see!