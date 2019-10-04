4721 Park Bend Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! With a good sized front and back yard this home offers alot on the exterior and interior. In the kitchen area you have new granite counter tops, you also have hard wood floors through out the home. Walk in closets in the bedrooms and a formal dining room and formal living room. Each room is spacious and offers high ceilings. This home is close to 35w and 820 and located right off near beach st. Close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks!!