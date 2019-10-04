All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2019

4721 Park Bend Drive

4721 Park Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Park Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! With a good sized front and back yard this home offers alot on the exterior and interior. In the kitchen area you have new granite counter tops, you also have hard wood floors through out the home. Walk in closets in the bedrooms and a formal dining room and formal living room. Each room is spacious and offers high ceilings. This home is close to 35w and 820 and located right off near beach st. Close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

